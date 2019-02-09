हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Hooch tragedy: Uttarakhand CM announces compensation for kin of victims

Uttarakhand government has suspended 17 administration and police personnel and ordered a magisterial probe.

Hooch tragedy: Uttarakhand CM announces compensation for kin of victims

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 each to those who are in a critical condition allegedly after consumption of illicit liquor in Roorkee.

On Friday, at least 34 people died in two adjoining districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor at a village in Haridwar. At least 40 others are undergoing medical treatment.

Most of the victims had consumed the liquor on Thursday evening at the 'tehravin', the 13th day of mourning after a relative's death in Balupur village. The Uttarakhand Police said that 16 of the victims died in that village, which is close to Roorkee.

In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, which adjoins Uttarakhand, has also witnessed 18 deaths due to illicit liquor consumption, district magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey said.

Uttarakhand government has suspended 17 administration and police personnel and ordered a magisterial probe while in Uttar Pradesh, 10 policemen have been suspended.

Tags:
UttarakhandTrivendra Singh RawatUP deathsillicit liquor
Next
Story

Hooch tragedy leaves 42 dead in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Must Watch

PT8M4S

Watch PM Modi live speech live speech from Assam

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close