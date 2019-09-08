Houses damaged, washed away in flash floods in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Three houses were damaged while two washed away in flash floods following the cloudburst that occurred in Dharma village of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand late on Saturday.

People living nearby had to vacate their houses as debris fell into the residential area.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident so far.

The Chamoli district administration officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Uttarakhand: Three houses damaged and two washed away in flash floods following a cloudburst that took place in Dhurma village in Chamoli District late last night. No casualties have been reported yet. District administration is reaching the spot. pic.twitter.com/j98uY6zCBT — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

Since the past few days, landslides caused by heavy and incessant rainfall have been creating havoc in many parts of Uttarakhand due to which normal life has been disrupted severely.

On Saturday, a man was killed while two others sustained injuries in Pithoragarh after a house washed away due to excessive rainfall, according to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand government.