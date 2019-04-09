Kailash Mansarovar Yatra registration begins today

New Delhi: Registration procedures for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra commenced on Tuesday. The Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, is scheduled to take place from June 8 to September 8, through two routes.

The first route is through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, involving some trekking, with an estimated cost of about Rs.1.8 lakh per person. It will be conducted in 18 batches of 60 pilgrims each, the Ministry said in a statement.

The duration of the Yatra is 24 days for each batch including three days in New Delhi for preparatory work.

This route passes through important sites, namely Narayan Ashram, Patal Bhuvaneshwar and others, the statement added. Meanwhile, the second route that passes through Nathu La Pass in Sikkim is motorable and suitable for senior citizens, who are unable to undertake arduous trekking, the statement said.

From Gangtok, the route passes through scenic places like Hangu lake and through the vast landscape of the Tibetan plateau. It involves an estimated cost of around Rs.2.5 lakhs per person, and duration would be 21 days, including 3 days in Delhi for preparatory work. This year 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each are scheduled for this route, the statement noted. Yatris can either select both routes indicating priority or select only one of the routes. They will be allotted a route and batch through computerized draw of lots, it said.

"Applicants for this Yatra must be at least 18 years old and not more than 70 years on 1 January 2019 to be eligible to apply. The last date for registration is 09.05.2019," the Ministry said.

"Keeping in line with Government of India`s push for the digital mode of interaction with the public, registration for this Yatra on the website https://kmy.gov.in is a fully online process," the Ministry added.

The statement further stated that the applicants will have to scan and upload passport pages containing personal details (photo page), address details (last page), and a photo to complete the application.

The online form has necessary guidelines in Hindi and English languages to complete the form. Incomplete applications would be automatically cancelled after the cut-off date. Selection of applicants will be through a fair computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process.

Applicants will be notified of their selection after the computerized draw through automated email or SMS, the statement said. After selection, applicants will have to pay the confirmation fee as detailed on the website in order to confirm their participation.

Applicants can also get information and track the status of their application through the interactive helpline No: 011-24300655, the statement added.