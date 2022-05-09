Uttarakhand: The Superintendent of Roorkee Railway Station has received an email threatening to blow up several railway stations across Uttarakhand, according to news agency ANI.

The letter, which was received on the evening of May 7, threatens to blow up 6 railway stations namely - Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh & Haridwar.

The letter warned that six railway stations including Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh, Haridwar and other religious places will be blown up with bombs on May 21.

Uttarakhand | Roorkee Railway Station Superintendent received a letter on the evening of May 7 threatening to blow up 6 railway stations namely, Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh, & Haridwar, by posing as Salim Ansari, JeM Area Commander: DGP Ashok Kumar (1/2) — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2022

The sender of the letter described himself as the area commander of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, reported ANI. The threat letter was sent in the name of Salim Ansari, JeM Area Commander, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

"A mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years. Still, precaution is being taken," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI on receiving a threat letter to blow up 6 railway stations in Uttarakhand.