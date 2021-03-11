Maha Shivratri 2021: First 'Shahi Snan' of Haridwar Kumbh Mela today; CCTVs and drones deployed for surveillance

HARIDWAR: First Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) of Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021 in Haridwar on Thursday ( March 11).

This will be also the first Shahi Snan of Kumbh Mela 2021. As per the Kumbh Mela 2021 schedule of major events, 4 shahi snan and 9 Ganga snan will take place at Haridwar this year.

#WATCH: On the occasion of #MahaShivaratri, thousands of devotees throng to Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand to take a holy dip in the early hours of the day pic.twitter.com/YFwWgFH3KY — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

The Kumbh Mela 2021 began on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2021 with devotees taking a holy dip in the river Ganga on January 15. This was also the first Ganga snan or Makar Sakranti Snan of Kumbh 2021.

Up to 22 lakh devotees have performed 'snan' till now. We are going to begin the process of emptying this ghat (Har Ki Pauri) as 'akharas' are getting ready for 'shahi snan': Sanjay Gunjyal, IG Police, Kumbh Mela in Haridwar #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/RNr0mPdNCv — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

For today’s shahi snan, an elaborate security arrangement has been made to ensure the safety and security of devotees. As per reports, around 5000 security personnel, hundreds of CCTVs and drones have been deployed by the Haridwar Kumbh Mela administration for surveillance.

Uttarakhand: Thousands of devotees throng to Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to take a holy dip this morning, on #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/24lxiPcFzO — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

Bath timings of 1st Shahi Snan of Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021

The timing for a holy bath at ‘Har ki Pauri’ for akharas will be from 8 am to 5 pm on Maha Shivratri and it will be before 8 am and after 5 pm for the general public.

"For akharas, bath timings at `Har Ki Pauri` is from 8 am to 5 pm, while for the general public, it`s before 8 am and after 5 pm," Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said. "Other ghats will be open for all throughout," he added.

Uttarakhand`s new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday instructed senior officials in a meeting that pilgrims, who will come for the first holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Thursday, be showered with flowers from helicopters.

