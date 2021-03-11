हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maha Shivratri 2021

Maha Shivratri 2021: First 'Shahi Snan' of Haridwar Kumbh Mela today; CCTVs and drones deployed for surveillance

For today’s shahi snan, an elaborate security arrangement has been made to ensure the safety and security of devotees. As per reports, around 5000 security personnel, hundreds of CCTVs and drones have been deployed by the Haridwar Kumbh Mela administration for surveillance.

HARIDWAR: First Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) of Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021 in Haridwar on Thursday ( March 11). 

This will be also the first Shahi Snan of Kumbh Mela 2021. As per the Kumbh Mela 2021 schedule of major events, 4 shahi snan and 9 Ganga snan will take place at Haridwar this year.

The Kumbh Mela 2021 began on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2021 with devotees taking a holy dip in the river Ganga on January 15. This was also the first Ganga snan or Makar Sakranti Snan of Kumbh 2021.  

 

 

Bath timings of 1st Shahi Snan of Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021

 

The timing for a holy bath at ‘Har ki Pauri’ for akharas will be from 8 am to 5 pm on Maha Shivratri and it will be before 8 am and after 5 pm for the general public.

"For akharas, bath timings at `Har Ki Pauri` is from 8 am to 5 pm, while for the general public, it`s before 8 am and after 5 pm," Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said. "Other ghats will be open for all throughout," he added.

Uttarakhand`s new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday instructed senior officials in a meeting that pilgrims, who will come for the first holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Thursday, be showered with flowers from helicopters.

