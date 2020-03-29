Mussoorie MLA starts Modi kitchen to feed needy amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

BJP MLA from Mussoorie Ganesh Joshi has started a Modi Kitchen to help poor and needy people at a time when the country has gone into a 21-day lockdown period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Modi kitchen has been opened at four places in Mussoorie; Rajpur, Jakhan, Dakra and Dovalwala where they prepare food for 500 needy people every day.

As the PM has requested everyone to maintain social-distancing to stop coronavirus from spreading, the party workers have started delivering food to homes of the people in need.

Ganesh Joshi said, "there are many laborers working in the construction sector in urban and rural areas. Those people are facing a food crisis. In such a situation, there should not be any problem for those people. That is why Modi Kitchen has been started."

The MLA added, "the food is being supplied to the common people keeping the lockdown in mind. The workers are constantly in contact with needy people. Workers are also following the rules of the lockdown."