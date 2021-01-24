हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day: Shrishti Goswami from Haridwar becomes Uttarakhand CM for one day

On National Girl Child Day on Sunday, Shrishti Goswami became Uttarakhand's Chief Minister for a day. Shrishti, 19, is a student at BSM PG College Roorkee and lives in Daulatpur village in Haridwar. She attended an official meeting to review various schemes run by the state government.

National Girl Child Day: Shrishti Goswami from Haridwar becomes Uttarakhand CM for one day

New Delhi: As National Girl Child Day is being celebrated today, Shrishti Goswami became Uttarakhand's Chief Minister for a day, on Sunday. 

Shrishti, 19, is a student at BSM PG College Roorkee and lives in Daulatpur village in Haridwar. She attended an official meeting to review various schemes run by the state government.

Shrishti will review various schemes run by the Trivender Singh Rawat-led government. Schemes on Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project and Homestay Scheme by the tourism department and other development projects.

Earlier in May 2018, Shrishti became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha. She has been a part of many initiatives and participated in several programs on International Girl Child Day. 

Her father Praveen is a businessman while her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker.

Every year on January 24 this day is celebrated as National Girl Child Day. The initiative to celebrate the National Girl Child Day was taken by the ministry of women and child development.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Girl Child Day
Next
Story

Uttarakhand reduces cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests, know how much it will cost now
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT55S

Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to ill health