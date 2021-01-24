National Girl Child Day: Shrishti Goswami from Haridwar becomes Uttarakhand CM for one day

New Delhi: As National Girl Child Day is being celebrated today, Shrishti Goswami became Uttarakhand's Chief Minister for a day, on Sunday.

Shrishti, 19, is a student at BSM PG College Roorkee and lives in Daulatpur village in Haridwar. She attended an official meeting to review various schemes run by the state government.

Shrishti will review various schemes run by the Trivender Singh Rawat-led government. Schemes on Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project and Homestay Scheme by the tourism department and other development projects.

Earlier in May 2018, Shrishti became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha. She has been a part of many initiatives and participated in several programs on International Girl Child Day.

Her father Praveen is a businessman while her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker.

Every year on January 24 this day is celebrated as National Girl Child Day. The initiative to celebrate the National Girl Child Day was taken by the ministry of women and child development.