Lok Sabha election 2019

Priyanka Gandhi's posters come up in Gorakhpur, with a message for Rahul Gandhi

In the posters, Congress members are urging party president Rahul Gandhi to make Priyanka contest the elections. 

GORAKHPUR: Days after she was appointed Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, posters of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen in Gorakhpur. 

In the posters, Congress members are urging party president Rahul Gandhi to make Priyanka contest the elections. The posters have also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that they have been missing in action since they lost the byelections in Gorakhpur.

Congress members are pumped over the decision of Priyanka formally entering politics. As per a report in IANS, the Congress headquarters in Lucknow is also undergoing a makeover after party named high profile office-bearers Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the election.

The report also said that a new ‘war room' is being constructed and a conference hall for workers to meet leaders in private is also being built. 
 
The office which has worn a deserted look over the years also looked packed on Saturday when Congress workers gathered to celebrate Republic Day. The mood was upbeat at the event as party leaders said while they see "Indira Gandhi in Priyanka" there was a lots to be done.

Even a worker who runs the party canteen was quoted as saying that till not long ago he sold 100 cups of tea daily, but since the announcement, the number has gone up to 250.

