हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets BJP Chief JP Nadda over political crisis

There are speculations about the leadership change in Uttarakhand as several ministers and around twenty MLAs are against the working style of Rawat, sources said. However, Rawat declined to speak when asked about the political crisis in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets BJP Chief JP Nadda over political crisis

New Delhi: Amid speculations about the leadership change in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Monday (March 8).

There are speculations about the leadership change in Uttarakhand as several ministers and around twenty MLAs are against the working style of Rawat, sources said. However, Rawat declined to speak when asked about the political crisis in Uttarakhand.

According to sources, several MLAs and some ministers complained about the Chief Minister to the party leadership. Later, the BJP central high command sent Raman Singh as party observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was attended by Dushyant Gautam, general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP.

After the core group meeting of the party, Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam submitted their report to the party high command. Consequently, Trivendra Singh Rawat was called to Delhi. Interacting with the media persons here, Rawat said, "I congratulate all the women on International women`s day.

Our women should empower themselves and should be socially active. We have passed the law in which women can now claim their right in their husband`s property and will be able to apply for the loan based on that in case they want to start their own business."He further applauded the service of Anganwadi and AASHA workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Anganwadi and AASHA workers have worked selflessly in COVID-19 pandemic, so my government will provide them with Rs 10,000 each. We will provide Rs 15,000 to Mahila Samuh and Mahila Mangal Dal (women welfare group). We have also launched a Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana to benefit the kins of women who die for unnatural reasons," added Rawat.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandCM Trivendra Singh RawatJP Nadda
Next
Story

All urban local bodies in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar declared 'slaughterhouse-free' ahead of Kumbh Mela

Must Watch

PT10M15S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, Mar 08, 2021