Uttarakhand govt cancels Class 12 state board exams 2021 in view of COVID-19 situation

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Friday said that it has cancelled Class 12 state board examinations in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Uttarakhand government cancels Class 12 state board examinations, in view of COVID situation — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

With this, Uttarakhand has also joined the league of states which have earlier cancelled the exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, a large number of states have cancelled the exams following the footsteps of the Centre, which on June 1, announced that the CBSE Class 12 board exams will not be held this year.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu are among those states that have cancelled the exams.

Most of the states have cited the Centre's decision to cancel the Class 12 exams. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Uttarakhand till Wednesday evening was 6,849.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has also ordered an inquiry against all the private labs conducting rapid antigen tests after discrepancies were found in COVID-19 testing during Maha Kumbh.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Class 10 and 12 state board examinations will be held only if the COVID-19 positivity rate drops below two per cent.

“A series of meetings were held by the education department with guardians, students' organisations and other stakeholders and they are in favour of holding the examinations,” Sarma said addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Further, he said, "The schedule for the examinations will be announced within the next few days but with the rider that the positivity rate in the state comes down to less than two per cent.”

Live TV