Assam Board exams 2021

Assam to hold Class 10 and 12 board exams on THIS condition, check what CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says

Assam CM said, "The schedule for the examinations will be announced within the next few days but with the rider that the positivity rate in the state comes down to less than two percent."

Assam to hold Class 10 and 12 board exams on THIS condition, check what CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says
File Photo

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (June 10) said that Class 10 and 12 state board examinations will be held only if COVID-19 positivity rate drops below two per cent. 

The board exams are likely to be held from July 15, PTI reported. 

“A series of meetings were held by the education department with guardians, students' organisations and other stakeholders and they are in favour of holding the examinations,” Sarma said addressing a press conference. 

Further, he said, "The schedule for the examinations will be announced within the next few days but with the rider that the positivity rate in the state comes down to less than two per cent.” 

The board exams will be held for one or two days with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and the question papers will be objective, the Assam CM added. 

“If the positivity rate is above two per cent on July 1, the board examinations will be cancelled, as we cannot take risk with the lives of students", Sarma told the mediapersons.  

Assam has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 3.24 percent currently. 

Sarma said that in case the exams are cancelled, schools will be directed to conduct the evaluation for which the modalities will be worked out and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu will announce it accordingly. 

After Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) scrapped Class 12 exams, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra followed suit in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. 

(With inputs from PTI)

