हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
char dham yatra

Uttarakhand govt postpones Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect in compliance with High Court order

Defying the Uttarakhand High Court`s order against holding Char Dham yatra this year, the state government had earlier issued a fresh set of COVID guidelines for the pilgrimage and said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1.

Uttarakhand govt postpones Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect in compliance with High Court order

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday postponed the Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect till further orders, in compliance with the order of the Uttarakhand High Court in this regard. The state government also issued a revised SOP in this regard.

With this, the proposed Char Dham Yatra which was scheduled to begin from July 1 stands cancelled. Defying the Uttarakhand High Court`s order against holding Char Dham yatra this year, the state government had earlier issued a fresh set of COVID guidelines for the pilgrimage and said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1.

The state government further said that the second phase of Char Dham Yatra will commence from July 11.

As per the government, the COVID negative report was mandatory for those undertaking the yatra. It is to be noted that the state High Court had on Monday stayed the state Cabinet`s decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and had also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.

 

 

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) were issued for the residents of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi. While it allowed the residents of Rudraprayag to visit the pilgrimage site -- Kedarnath, locals from Chamoli district were permitted to undertake yatra of Badrinath. 

The residents of Uttarkashi were allowed to visit Yamunotri and Gangotri in the first phase. In the second phase, all the residents of the state will be permitted to take part in the yatra, the notification said.

In view of COVID-19 and poor health preparedness, the decision of the government was put on hold by the High court. The court asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.

Earlier on June 25, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Char Dham Yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
char dham yatraUttarakhandUttarakhand High CourtChar Dham Shrine
Next
Story

Uttarakhand High Court stays Char Dham Yatra, orders live streaming of four shrines

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Mumbai: Sero survey on children up to 18 years revealed, 'antibodies found in 50% of children'