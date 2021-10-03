हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Indian Army recovers 4 bodies, rescues missing soldiers

An Army helicopter had landed in Sutol village fields for the rescue operation, said the Chamoli police sources. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) also reached the same village for the rescue of Garhwal Scout Soldiers through helicopter, the police sources said. 

Uttarakhand: Indian Army recovers 4 bodies, rescues missing soldiers

Chamoli: The Indian Army recovered the bodies of four soldiers from Trishul Base Camp and rescued the missing soldiers from Trishul mountain in Uttarakhand`s Chamoli district. An Army helicopter had landed in Sutol village fields for the rescue operation, said the Chamoli police sources.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) also reached the same village for the rescue of Garhwal Scout Soldiers through helicopter, the police sources said. 

According to the Chamoli police sources statement, all the bodies were taken from here on Sunday to the Community Health Centre Joshimath.

The post-mortem of the bodies of the four jawans is being done in Joshimath itself, the sources said.

Earlier in the last week of September, a German national, who had gone for trekking on Trishul mountain went missing. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandIndian ArmyChamoliState Disaster Response Fund
Next
Story

Forest department team shoots and kill bear in self-defence in Uttarakhand's Chamoli-- Watch video

Must Watch

PT30M52S

News from Bhawanipur