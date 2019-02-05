Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple turns white after heavy snowfall in Rudraprayag

HARIDWAR: Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple turned white following heavy snowfall in Rudraprayag district on Tuesday.

The state continued to shiver under an intense cold wave as snowfall continued intermittently in the hill tracts, said officials. Road leading to the holy shrine was damaged following avalanches and heavy rainfall.

Widespread rainfall and snowfall with isolated hailstorms are expected in the state over the next two days, said the weather department.

Last week, reconstruction work in the Kedarnath area was suspended in the wake of heavy snowfall with authorities struggling to rescue stranded tourists due to roadblocks.

Heavy snowfall in the area has also affected the electricity supply and communication system in the nearby regions.

#Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple engulfed in snow after heavy snowfall today. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/TXEUGi2Fzn — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

Snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayas and rain in the lower areas also heralded a fresh spell of cold wave in the hill state.

The surrounding hill stations of Nainital and Dhanulti also experienced mild snowfall last week.