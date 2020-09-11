Uttarakhand MLAs to get answers on WhatsApp in monsoon session of Assembly

Deharadun: With several MLAs across parties having tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand over the past few days, the questions asked by legislators would be answered on WhatsApp during the assembly session.

As the coronavirus pandemic is likely to cast a shadow over the monsoon session of the state assembly, beginning from September 23, the lawmakers would not get answers to their questions in writing, according to a notification issued by the state Chief Secretary Omprakash.

The legislators will get answers through email and other means besides WhatsApp. About 1000 questions are expected to be asked in the 3-day Assembly session, from September 23 to September 25.

According to reports, several MLAs and ministers have contracted the infection while two legislators of the ruling BJP have demanded the imposition of a lockdown in the state to contain the fast-spreading pandemic.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat too had self-isolated himself as a precautionary measure thrice for brief periods recently after officials at the CMO tested positive for the virus.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said that a COVID-19 test of the members before entering the assembly will be compulsory.

"The members will have to undergo a corona test two days ahead of the start of the session and certify that they are corona free. Arrangements can be made at the MLA hostel for a Covid test of MLAs if they cannot do it on their own," Aggarwal is quoted by PTI as saying.