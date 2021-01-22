हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand reduces cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests, know how much it will cost now

Uttarakhand govt has reduced the cost of the COVID-19 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. RT-PCR test can now be done at Rs 500, the cost for the same was Rs 900 earlier. The Rapid Antigen Test can be done at the cost of Rs 427 now

Uttarakhand reduces cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests, know how much it will cost now

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has reduced the cost of the COVID-19 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. According to the news agency ANI, the RT-PCR test can now be done at Rs 500, the cost for the same was Rs 900 earlier, in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Antigen Test can be done at the cost of Rs 427 (Rs 719 earlier).

 

 

The announcement came a day after the COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 in the state with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 cases, followed by Nainital 54, Haridwar 21, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar four each, Pithoragarh three, Uttarkashi Tehri and Chamoli two each, Bageshwar, Champawat and Rudraprayag one each, a state health department bulletin said.

Pauri district did not report any fresh case, it added. A total of 90,547 infected people have recuperated so far, 1,305 have migrated out of the state and 1,876 are under treatment, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,087 healthcare workers were administered Covishield shots on Tuesday taking the total number of people vaccinated in the state so far to 8,206. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandCOVID-19CoronavirusRT-PCRrapid antigen testsIndia
Next
Story

Kumbh Mela 2021: NSG commandos to be deployed for safety, says Uttarakhand police
  • 1,06,25,428Confirmed
  • 1,53,032Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT34S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day; Jan 22, 2021