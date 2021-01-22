Uttarakhand reduces cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests, know how much it will cost now

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has reduced the cost of the COVID-19 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. According to the news agency ANI, the RT-PCR test can now be done at Rs 500, the cost for the same was Rs 900 earlier, in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Antigen Test can be done at the cost of Rs 427 (Rs 719 earlier).

Uttarakhand Government reduces #COVID19 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests' costs. RT-PCR test can now be done at Rs 500 (Rs 900 earlier) and Rapid Antigen Test at Rs 427 (Rs 719 earlier). — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

The announcement came a day after the COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 in the state with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 cases, followed by Nainital 54, Haridwar 21, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar four each, Pithoragarh three, Uttarkashi Tehri and Chamoli two each, Bageshwar, Champawat and Rudraprayag one each, a state health department bulletin said.

Pauri district did not report any fresh case, it added. A total of 90,547 infected people have recuperated so far, 1,305 have migrated out of the state and 1,876 are under treatment, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,087 healthcare workers were administered Covishield shots on Tuesday taking the total number of people vaccinated in the state so far to 8,206.

