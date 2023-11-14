Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live Updates: Coordinated Efforts On To Evacuate Trapped Workers; Panel Formed To Probe Incident

Dehradun: Coordinated efforts are still being made to evacuate 40 stranded workers who got trapped after a portion of the tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. Even after 48 hours, the rescue teams have made little headway in cutting down the rocks that fell over a 200-meter area, trapping the workers inside the tunnel. Rescuers are trying to create an escape passage to reach the trapped workers and the distance is about 40 metres.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and inquired about the 40 workers trapped inside an under-construction tunnel for over 24 hours in Uttarkashi.

Here are the latest updates:

-The panel will have an expert each from Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and Geology And Mining Unit of the state government as its members.

-The Uttarakhand government has formed a panel headed by the director of the Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre (DMMC), Piyoosh Rautela, to investigate the causes behind the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel.

-The report further stated that experts from the Authority Engineer, Geological Expert from RVNL and many more visited the collapse site periodically over the night and subsequently all the options were explored.

-A report from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) says the tunnel had been breached by 21 metres and rescue efforts are continuing. The detailed report on the accident says the Silkyara Tunnel is 4531 meters long and is under construction at a cost of Rs 853.79 crore.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Rescue operations underway in Silkyara Tunnel located on Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road.



(Video - SDRF) pic.twitter.com/mwcu3yeeJE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2023

-Trucks loaded with 900 mm diameter pipes have reached Silkyara. A platform is being prepared for the auger machine for horizontal drilling to rescue the trapped labourers by inserting large-diameter MS pipes in the part of the Silkyara tunnel blocked by subsidence, said the Uttarakhand govt.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel accident: Trucks loaded with 900 mm diameter pipes reach Silkyara. A platform is being prepared for the auger machine for horizontal drilling to rescue the trapped labourers by inserting large diameter MS pipes in the part of the Silkyara tunnel blocked… pic.twitter.com/KcGcVB2z55 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2023

-According to an official statement, PM Modi has inquired about the incident twice till now. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have also talked to CM Dhami," the statement said.

Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi took information from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone about the workers trapped in the tunnel near Silkyara, Uttarkashi. Giving detailed information about the relief and rescue operations, the Chief Minister said that… pic.twitter.com/OZsn59dLNf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2023

-The Chief Minister said that various state and central agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination and promptness. CM Dhami said that all the workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe and every effort is being made to get them out soon.

-Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi who visited the tunnel said it may take one more day to rescue the trapped workers. "Rescue operation is underway, all the agencies and technical experts have arrived here. Out of the 60 metres of debris, over 20 metres of debris has been cleared. We expect to evacuate the 40 people trapped inside by the night tomorrow. All basic amenities including oxygen, food and water are being provided to them through pipes. Family members of the people trapped have also been contacted..." Yaduvanshi said.

-Giving more information, Ranjeet Kumar Sinha, State Disaster Management Secretary, said that the tunnel collapsed due to pressure caused by soft rock.

-According to the road transport and highway ministry, on November 12, 2023, at 0530 hrs about 40 workers were inside the tunnel doing reprofiling work 260 metres to 265 metres from the Silkyara portal when a collapse occurred at 205 metres to 260 metres and all 40 workers based on contractor tunnel entry register trapped inside the tunnel.

-"Incident was immediately reported to all concerned agencies of state/central government and rescue work started ...All co-ordinated efforts are being made to evacuate the stranded workforce at the earliest," the ministry said. The statement further said communication with trapped workers has been established through walkie-talkies.

-After discussions among experts and an inspection of the behaviour of the fallen muck site over the night, the road transport ministry said, it has been decided to push a 900 mm dia MS steel pipe with the help of a hydraulic jack to evacuate the workers trapped inside.

-Availability of man, material and machinery were identified and being mobilised by today evening along with experts of the irrigation department. Besides, officials from RVNL, NHIDCL, CGM NHAI and SDRF reached and inspected the incident site and monitored the rescue operation closely.

-While excavation with shotcreting for 40 metres of the collapsed tunnel has started, the statement said, an additional shotcrete machine has also been shifted from RVNL to the work site.

-The construction of this tunnel is expected to benefit pilgrims, providing all-weather connectivity and reducing 25.6-km snow-affected NH-134 (Dharasu-Barkot-Yamunotri road) to 4.531 km, resulting in the reduction of travel time to 5 minutes from 50 minutes at present.