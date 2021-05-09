Week-long 'COVID curfew' imposed in Uttarakhand, check complete details here

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday decided to impose a week-long 'COVID Curfew' which will remain in force between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18.

State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal made the announcement and said that only essential services will be allowed during this period, as reported by news agency ANI.

Further, Uniyal said interstate travelers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR result not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal. "People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo seven-day isolation," he said.

During this 'COVID curfew', only essential services will be allowed while all non-essential establishments, including shopping malls, markets, gyms, hair salons, spas, restaurants and bars will remain closed.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions, along with religious places of worship, will also remain closed during this week-long 'COVID curfew' in the state.

Uttarakhand had earlier extended the curfew in three districts which had reported the most cases that is — Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar till May 10. The curfew was imposed in the last week of April.

The order asked the DMs of the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their areas and impose a curfew till 5 am on 10 May, if required.

Meanwhile, the state reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths on Sunday.