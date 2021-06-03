12-metre long Minke whale washes up on beach in UK, people warned to stay away

New Delhi: A dead minke whale washed up on UK's Teeside coast sending the authorities scrambling with an advisory being issued asking people to stay away from the area until it is removed.

A passerby raised the alarm on social media after seeing the giant mammal on the beach on Tuesday evening, as per an article on Teeside Live.

The woman who found the body has been identified as Fiona Rowbotham, she wrote: “Some kind of big shark or whale washed up down the Gare. Just be careful anyone walking dogs down there.”

It was confirmed to be a minke whale and thought to be up to 12 metres long. The whale was later confirmed as deceased by British Divers Marine Life Rescue. Authorities told people to stay away while they remove the whale. The council was informed and someone will deal with the carcass.

It has been reported in the local media that the authorities will wait for the whale to officially beach before conducting an investigation. "I think the mammal medic will be checking for any injuries or any markings to see why it had washed up but unfortunately they just do wash up but they'll be looking for any injuries but there doesn't seem to be anything untoward," the Humber Coastguard spokesperson was quoted saying by Mirror.com.

The common minke whale is the smallest of all baleen whales, reaching eight or nine metres long. The whales prefer cooler temperatures and enjoy a varied diet of krill and schooling fish, according to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation group.