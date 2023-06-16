Max Park Creates World Record By Solving Puzzle Cube In 3 Seconds

In a major achievement, American champion cuber Max Park created a world record by solving a Rubik's cube in an astonishing time of three seconds. As surprising as it may sound, the champion cuber surpassed the previous record set by China's Yusheng Du and created the world record for the fastest time to solve the 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube. The previous world record was set back in 2018. A video of the feat has been shared on Twitter by the champion cuber, showing how he managed to create the world record, leaving everyone excited and overwhelmed.

As the video shared by Max plays, it shows how he prepares before he takes up the cube. As soon as the timer goes on, Max solves the cube with lightning speed in just a duration of 3.13 seconds. As he solves the cube, the whole venue can be seen erupting in cheers to laud the cuber.

He captioned the tweet, “Rubik's Cube 3x3 World Record (3.13) breaking 4.5 year old record of (3.47).”

Watch:

According to the Guinness World Records, Max created the record at the Pride in Long Beach 2023, held in California, USA, on June 11, 2023. His parents, Schawn and Miki, while mentioning that their son had autism said Max found cubing therapeutic. "There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes," they said.

Internet reacts to 21-year-old solving a Rubik's cube in 3 seconds

As soon as Max shared the video, many took to the comment section and hailed his achievement.

A user wrote, "Whoa, it literally took me longer to write this tweet than it did for you to break a World Record. Congrats!"

Another user commented, "Wow, this is incredible. Solving a Rubik's cube in 3.13seconds!"

"This is the kid from “The Speed Cubers” documentary on Netflix. Kid is a beast! Happy to see he’s out here still flourishing," a third user said.

Many also congratulated the young boy for his world record.

Park featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary titled 'The Speed Cubers', alongside his close friend and cubing enthusiast Feliks Zemdegs.