JAIPUR

3 Quakes Jolt Jaipur: Residents Share Scary Videos, Animals Distressed

The first earthquake occurred at 4.09 am, followed by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.4, which hit Jaipur at 4.22 am and 4.25 am, respectively.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Three tremors were felt in Jaipur within a span of 30 minutes.
  • The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
  • Many people started sharing their experiences on social media.

3 Quakes Jolt Jaipur: Residents Share Scary Videos, Animals Distressed According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers. (Representative image)

In the early hours of July 21, residents of Jaipur experienced an earthquake measuring 4.4 in magnitude. Adding to the concern, the quake struck thrice within 30 minutes. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers. The series of tremors caused a sense of panic among the people of Jaipur, prompting some of them to evacuate their homes. Videos capturing the terrified reactions of people awakened by the tremors have been circulating on social media. Soon after the tremors were felt in the state, people started sharing their experiences on Twitter.

In a few videos shared by users, the impact of the earthquake was clearly visible. While some called it a “scary” day, others shared the visuals of panic-stricken animals on the streets.

One user, terrified by the experience, said they grabbed their dog and ran outside the house.

Another Twitter user dropped a shocking video that showed stray dogs being jolted awake by the tremors of the earthquake and running here and there.

One user said the experience was “scary.” Sharing CCTV footage that displayed cattle waking up after the earthquake hit the state, the user wrote, “What a scary day to witness such high magnitude #earthquake in #Jaipur. Please be safe!”

Another video making rounds on Twitter showed a number of people gathering on the street as they were terrified to stay indoors.

The first earthquake occurred at 4.09 am, followed by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.4, which hit Jaipur at 4.22 am and 4.25 am, respectively, according to the NCS data. No incidents of loss of life or damage to property have been reported.

