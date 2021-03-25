हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

59-foot long tapeworm discovered inside Thai man's intestines

A man from Thailand had a 59-foot long tapeworm removed from his intestines baffling the doctors, the Thai man was in constant pain and had arrived at the hospital complaining of flatulence. 

59-foot long tapeworm discovered inside Thai man&#039;s intestines
(Image courtesy: ViralPress/Twitter)

New Delhi: A man from Thailand had a 59-foot long tapeworm removed from his intestines baffling the doctors. As per reports, the Thai man was in constant pain and had arrived at the hospital complaining of flatulence. The incident took place in Nong Khai province, Thailand. 

“It was very big and took us a while to lay it all out on the ground,” the Daily Mail quoted a spokesperson from the centre as saying. 

As the man he had no previous medical history the doctors were perplexed. They conducted a number of tests and a stool sample was sent to experts at the Parasitic Disease Research Centre which came back with a startling discovery.

As many as 28 parasitic eggs were found in the sample. The man was given deworming medicine after which the giant parasite oozed out of his rectum.

The tapeworm was identified as long Taenia saginata which causes diseases like taeniasis and cysticercosis in cattle. The parasite can enter the human body upon consumption of raw or uncooked beef with the parasite’s eggs. Doctors believe that to be cause of infection.

The man has been advised to change his eating habits.

“We have suggested that the patient’s family also have medical tests to find out whether they had parasites as they are also at risk,” said Dr Schawanya Rattanapitoon, his lead doctor told the Daily Mail.

The medics believe this is the biggest tapeworm found in Thailand for more than 50 years. 

