9-year-old’s letter on solar-powered cars to Elon Musk goes viral!

New Delhi: A letter from a 9-year-old boy asking pointed questions to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is going crazy viral. The boy who calls himself ‘The future Elon Musk’ also advises his “hero” on how to build a solar-powered car.

The letter was shared by Kempton Presley, the kid's father, on Twitter. “Dear @elonmusk, my nine-year-old son wanted me to share this letter with you,” Presley tweeted along with a picture of the letter.

Penning a series of questions in his letter, the boy named Kemp asked, "How did you start your career? What did you study at Pennsylvania University? What has been your most difficult challenge with Tesla? Who or What has made the biggest impact on who you are today? What do you think about your business? "

Ending the letter, the boy suggested to the Tesla CEO an idea to create solar-powered vehicles.

Have a look at the now-viral letter:

Dear @elonmusk, my nine-year-old son wanted me to share this letter with you. pic.twitter.com/HmN68UaO9q — Kempton Presley (@Kempton_Presley) September 28, 2021

Musk has yet not replied to the boy, however, he liked Presley’s tweet which has garnered over 53,000 likes on Twitter and 2771 retweets.

Applauding the 9-year-old for his insightful questions at such a young age, one user wrote, “I would also like to know the answers to these questions. Great letter, 9 year old stud!”, while another commented, “Elon inspires the young and old! Love it. Follow your dreams youngster!”

Just like Kemp Presley, we too will be eagerly waiting for the billionaire’s response.

