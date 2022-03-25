9-year-old's miraculous escape from road accident caught on CCTV- Watch jaw-dropping video

New Delhi: A 9-year-old boy miraculously escaped death in Kerala after his speeding bicycle was hit by a bike. The young boy’s narrow escape from death has left netizens jaw-dropped.

The Kerala boy who was on a speeding bicycle was first hit by a bike and seconds later his bicycle was crushed by a bus, as he miraculously survived.

The incident, which happened in Kerala’s Kannur, was caught on CCTV and now the footage is going viral on social media platforms. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Chorukkala near the Taliparamba area.

In the video, the 9-year-old can be seen trying to cross the road on his bicycle from the side. His speeding bicycle then rams into a bike that was driving straight. As soon as the collision happens the boy gets flung in the air and thrown on the other side of the road. Seconds later, a Kerala state bus can be seen running over his bicycle. Luckily, the boy fell at a safe distance from the bus.

Later in the video, the boy can be seen getting up at the side of the road, confused, trying to figure out what just happened.

