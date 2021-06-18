AAP MLA inaugurates speed breaker in Delhi, netizens ask 'first one in India'

New Delhi: An MLA of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi became party to soical media meme fest after he posted pictures of him inaugurating a speed breaker. The Delhi lawmaker posted photos of the 'event' on Wednesday on microblogging site Twitter and immediately became the fodder for social media jokes and memes.

In his tweet, the MLA from Moti Nagar wrote: “Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, development work in Moti Nagar is continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent speed and accident, we inaugurated tabletop speed breaker near Fun Cinema, at Motinagar Red Light Crossroad."

ttbl ttoNp spiidd brkr kaa uddhghaattn @ArvindKejriwal@AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/2xJU92nYeE — Shiv Charan Goel (@shivcharangoel) June 16, 2021

Netizens could not over the fact that a speed breaker was inaugrated with ceremony and wondered if this was the 'COVID-19 3rd wave preparation in progress'.

Yeaaaaahhhhhh...!!!

Covid19 3rd wave preparation in progress... — bhaartiiy Ranjan (@marcosheckler) June 17, 2021

Another user asked 'If it was the firsst one in India?"

Is it the first one in India??? pic.twitter.com/3SkiDEP3Hg — charubakshi (@charubakshi09) June 18, 2021

Another netizen lauded AAP saying, "Great work".

Unbelievable work... Hindustan me ye kabhi nahi hua sirf kejriwal ji ne ye karke dikhaya... Great work — Pratik Sharma (@PratikS83237476) June 17, 2021

Notably, the photos also showed people violating the COVID-19 norms like not wearing masks and non-complaince of social distancing.