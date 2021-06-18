हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP

AAP MLA inaugurates speed breaker in Delhi, netizens ask 'first one in India'

An AAP MLA became party to social media meme fest after he posted pictures of him inaugurating a speed breaker in Delhi's in Moti Nagar. 

AAP MLA inaugurates speed breaker in Delhi, netizens ask &#039;first one in India&#039;
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: An MLA of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi became party to soical media meme fest after he posted pictures of him inaugurating a speed breaker. The Delhi lawmaker posted photos of the 'event' on Wednesday on microblogging site Twitter and immediately became the fodder for social media jokes and memes. 

In his tweet, the MLA from Moti Nagar wrote: “Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, development work in Moti Nagar is continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent speed and accident, we inaugurated tabletop speed breaker near Fun Cinema, at Motinagar Red Light Crossroad."

Check tweet here: 

Netizens could not over the fact that a speed breaker was inaugrated with ceremony and wondered if this was the 'COVID-19 3rd wave preparation in progress'.

Another user asked 'If it was the firsst one in India?"

Another netizen lauded AAP saying, "Great work".

Notably, the photos also showed people violating the COVID-19 norms like not wearing masks and non-complaince of social distancing.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AAPMLADelhi AAPArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Fevicol, Amul come up with hilarious take on 'Cristiano Ronaldo removing soda bottle' event - See here

Must Watch

PT2M19S

Srinagar: Some famous lakes looked like this after cleaning with the contribution of local people