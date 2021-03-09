हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Police raid

‘Ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai’ tweets Delhi Police after seize of 24 hookahs from restaurant

The Delhi Police joined the meme fest on the microblogging website after conducting a raid at a restaurant-cum-bar in the national capital. Taking it to the social media handle, the additional Deputy Commissioner wrote, “Some 'pawris' (parties) not only injurious to health, but illegal too.”

Delhi Police seizes 24 hukkas from city restaurant.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police joined the meme fest on the microblogging website after conducting a raid at a restaurant-cum-bar in the national capital. Taking it to the social media handle, the additional Deputy Commissioner wrote, “Some 'pawris' (parties) not only injurious to health, but illegal too.”

The Delhi Police seized over 24 hookahs following a raid at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

"The police team found that COVID-19 protocols were also not being followed. There were no screening machines or sanitizers at the restaurant. The customers were also found to be smoking 'hukkas'," the senior police officer said.

Later Prashant Gautam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) tweeted from his official Twitter handle, "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.

"PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hookahs from Rajouri Garden area," with photos of the seized hookahs.

