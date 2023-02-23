'Acha Hai, Election Ke Bahane Hi Sahi': Nagaland BJP MLA Temjen Imna Enjoys Lavish Meal, Picture Goes Viral

KOHIMA: Temjen Imna Along, the 42-year-old Nagaland BJP MLA who is extremely popular online and well-known for his satirical and self-deprecatory tweets, is once again grabbing eyeballs for his latest tweet. Through his latest tweet, Along, who has been campaigning hard for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland, has given a glimpse of the added benefit of the ting poll campaigns.

Along has tweeted an image of himself eating a meal at an undisclosed location with a caption in Hindi which reads, “Acha Hai, Election Ke Bahane Hi Sahi (it's good that he is enjoying delicious food due to elections).” As expected, Along’s tweet has become an instant hit on Twitter and has generated more than 100,000 views in just one hour of being posted.

Acha hai, Election ke bahane hi sahi... pic.twitter.com/I2WGgSHuuO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 23, 2023

Temjen Imna Along, 42, was recently re-nominated by the party from his Alongtaki constituency in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Along currently holds the higher education and tribal affairs ministry portfolio in the incumbent coalition government, led by Chief Minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, in the state.

Along, who frequently tweets in fluent Hindi, had recently uploaded a photo of him sweeping a road wearing a BJP scarf, whose caption read: “Photo ke bahaane hi sahi saaf kiya karo. Jitni photos khichoge, utna hi gandagi saaf hoga. Keep Clicking. Keep Cleaning.”

Photo के बहाने ही सही साफ़ किया करो

जितनी Photos खिचोगे, उतनी ही गंदगी साफ़ होगी।



Keep Clicking

Keep Cleaning pic.twitter.com/nZWGzIenXt — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 8, 2023

Apart from his funny tweets, hilarious posts and videos, Along is also known to be close to the BJP central leadership as well as to the party’s Assam Chief Minister and North East Democratic Alliance convener Himanta Biswa Sarma.