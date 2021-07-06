Adorable baby elephant plays with water, leaves netizens gushing--Watch

In the scorching summer heat, everybody finds some ways to beat the heat. When it comes to humans, while some tend to go to pools and water parks, some just stay inside the home turning on the air condition. But for animals, they find ways to cool down right in the lap of nature, outdoors.

Recently, in Thailand, a baby elephant had the time of her life when a water pipe at the Elephant Nature Park burst and formed a fountain-like shower. Wan Mai, a baby elephant in the park, spotted the water coming out of the broken pipe and started playing under the stream.

In a video posted on Twitter by Elephant Nature Park, the caption read: “Wan Mai has great fun with the broken water pipe. She is very happy and more playful with her privilege fountain,” one can see the joy of the baby elephant when it is playing with water.

Wan Mai has a great fun with the broken water pipe. She is very happy and more playful with her privilege fountain. How You Can Help Elephants:https://t.co/eEJN3G69HV pic.twitter.com/mwtGmwRI2z — Elephant Nature Park (@ElephantNatureP) July 1, 2021

The video surfaced all over the microblogging site and bagged more than nearly 5k views with the comments saying how 'adorable' the baby elephant is looking.