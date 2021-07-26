हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Adorable little boy gets annoyed after no one orders burger for him, viral video make netizens go 'awww'

“Tum apna burger jaldi se khaa lena mai nahi khaunga, Sahi hai? (You can eat your burger, I won’t eat it),” the little boy says in the viral video.

Adorable little boy gets annoyed after no one orders burger for him, viral video make netizens go &#039;awww&#039;

New Delhi: A 1-minute-18 second video of an adorable little boy arguing with a family member over burgers is doing rounds on social media. In the short videos, the little boy can be heard sulking over the fact that no one ordered a burger for him. “Tum apna burger jaldi se khaa lena mai nahi khaunga, Sahi hai? (You can eat your burger, I won’t eat it),” the little boy says in the viral video.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media the netizens couldn’t help but sympathise with the little guy. On Twitter, the viral video gained over 45.6k views till now. Watch the video here:

