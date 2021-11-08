हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Adorable video of little girl reciting Amrita Pritam’s iconic poem Main Tenu Phir Milangi goes viral- Watch

A video of a cute little girl reciting the lines from the iconic poem is doing rounds on the internet and the netizens can’t keep clam. 

Adorable video of little girl reciting Amrita Pritam’s iconic poem Main Tenu Phir Milangi goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: The iconic poem Main Tenu Phir Milangi by Amrita Pritam can give anyone goosebumps. The lines from the famous poem have been used in films, songs and plays as well. 

In fact, Manmarziyaan actress Taapsee Pannu recited some lines from Main Tenu Phir Milangi poem in her film as well. But now the poem has, once again, become talk of the town because of a different reason. 

A video of a cute little girl reciting the lines from the iconic poem is doing rounds on the internet and the netizens can’t keep clam. The little girl in the video is Kiara Khanna, whose previous video imitating Kiara Advani’s dialogue from Shershaah had gone viral after Sidharth Malhotra posted it on his Instagram account.

Watch the video here: 

In this video, Kiara can be seen wearing a pink salwar kameez and reciting the poem with a voice-over of Taapsee Pannu. The toddlers’ expressions are so adorable that the netizens can;t stop gushing about it. 

The 10-seconds-long clip is winning hearts on the internet and has garnered more than three million likes and thousands of comments. One user praised the little girls and said, “Super talented.” “This is the cutest version,” said another user. 

Viral videoAmazing viral videoInstagram videoFunny videoToddlerhilarious videoMain Tenu Phir MilangiAmrita PritamShershaahManmarziyaan
