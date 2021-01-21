After dragon fruit renamed as 'kamalam', Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes on Kamala Harris

New Delhi: Even as Kamala Harris made history to became the first-ever woman and person of colour to sit at the chair of Vice Presidency in the United States of America, both the literal and virtual worlds erupted with applause.

Indians on twitter, who can make anything funny, took to their creative best to pay 'tribute' to Kamala Harris.

As they combined Kamala Harris' momentous day with another development closer to home in Gujarat.

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the popular dragon fruit has been renamed as "Kamalam" as the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus. He said that the word Kamalam in Sanskrit means 'lotus'.

Here are some of the hilarious posts on shared on social media:

One user said, "Ah yes, Madam Vice President Dragon Fruit Harris."

Another used joked, "Joe Biden with dragon fruit."

One user twitterati said, "I have just come out for lunch to a Chinese restaurant in Indira Nagar and have ordered for Chicken Kamalam Rolls."

Another made this rib tickling connection between kamalam and Kamala Harris. He wrote, "Enter the 'Dragon."

On January 21, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman US Vice President.