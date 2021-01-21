हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dragon fruit

After dragon fruit renamed as 'kamalam', Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes on Kamala Harris

Even as Kamala Harris made history to became the first-ever woman and person of colour to sit at the chair of Vice Presidency in the United States of America, both the literal and virtual worlds erupted with applause. The Indian twitter users could not help but combine Kamala Harris' momentous day with another development closer to home in Gujarat.

After dragon fruit renamed as &#039;kamalam&#039;, Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes on Kamala Harris
File photo

New Delhi: Even as Kamala Harris made history to became the first-ever woman and person of colour to sit at the chair of Vice Presidency in the United States of America, both the literal and virtual worlds erupted with applause.

Indians on twitter, who can make anything funny, took to their creative best to pay 'tribute' to Kamala Harris.

As they combined Kamala Harris' momentous day with another development closer to home in Gujarat.

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the popular dragon fruit has been renamed as "Kamalam" as the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus. He said that the word Kamalam in Sanskrit means 'lotus'.

Here are some of the hilarious posts on shared on social media: 

One user said, "Ah yes, Madam Vice President Dragon Fruit Harris."

Another used joked, "Joe Biden with dragon fruit."

One user twitterati said, "I have just come out for lunch to a Chinese restaurant in Indira Nagar and have ordered for Chicken Kamalam Rolls."

Another made this rib tickling connection between kamalam and Kamala Harris. He wrote, "Enter the 'Dragon."

On January 21, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman US Vice President. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dragon fruitkamalamKamala Harris
Next
Story

This US girl drinks dog's urine every day; here's why
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT36M51S

US: President Joe Biden took some important decisions as soon as he took Presidency