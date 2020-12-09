After US, UK, Romania, new mysterious monoliths spotted in these two countries

After the United States, Romania and Britain, now monolith has been spotted in two different countries - Netherlands and Colombia.

RTL Nieuws reported that the metallic column was spotted by a group of hikers in a nature reserve in a village in Oudehorne, Friesland. The monolith made up of steel was spotted by the hikers on Sunday near a small water body.

The Dutch organisation for the management of forests and national reserves, Staatsbosbeheer, told NU.nl that they will try to find out from where the steel column came near the eater body.

Some claimed that it could be a stunt for the New Year’s Eve as it is an old tradition in the north Netherlands to draw attention to a village or association.

“It was a big shiny metal thing,” Thijs de Jong told broadcaster Omrop Frysl'n. “I walked up to it, but there was nothing to be seen around the monolith. It was just as if it was placed from above. It certainly took two or more people to place it there.”

The interesting thing was that like the other monoliths, the momolith in Netherlands also disappeared a day after it was spotted. Leeuwarder Courant reported that the monolith disappeared after several people gathered at Oudehorne on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another monolith was spotted in Coolmbia, The gold-coloured structure was spotted in the municipality of Chía, a few kilometers from Colombian capital Bogotá.

According to El Tiempo, the monolith was first spotted by some workers over the weekend.

The metallic objects are called monoliths due to their similarity to the structures that appear in Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey.