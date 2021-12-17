Air hostess grooves to trending Jugnu challenge in viral video, internet is hooked- Watch

New Delhi: The IndiGo air hostess, whose dance video on Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe on an empty flight went crazy viral, is again making the headlines. As soon as the last video of the IndiGo air hostess went viral on the internet, it sparked a new trend among cabin crew. Many air hostesses started coming forward and posting their amazing dance videos on the web.

The trendsetter, identified as Aayat, is again in the talks on Instagram because she is back with a fantastic new dance video in which she is seen acing the Jugnu challenge.

The viral Jugnu challenge requires internet users to dance to the song with the exact same steps as Badshah and Akanksha Sharma.

In the video, Aayat is seen performing an electric dance on the trending song. Aayat nailed each and every hook step of the song.

Watch the video here:

“Jugnu! Fever is still on!” read the caption of the post.As soon as the video was posted online it went crazy viral and garnered thousands of views.

The netizens showered the comment section with love and heart emojis. One user wrote, ”You are so pretty .. Can’t take my eyes off from you,” while another commented, ”Steps on point.”

