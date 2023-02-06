Akshay Kumar Brutally Trolled for Walking on India's map in his North America Tour Promo Video

New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has found himself mired in a controversy after he shared a promotional video of his North America tour on his social media platforms on Sunday (February 5, 2023).

In a 19-second clip, which also featured actresses Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa, the actor was seen walking over the map of India.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Akshay shared the promo video and said, "The entertainers are all set to bring 100 per cent shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we're coming in March!"

The Entertainers are all set to bring 100% shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March! @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/aoJaCECJce — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 5, 2023

The short clip was shared to promote the North America Tour of the Bollywood stars in March this year.

Akshay's post, however, did not cut ice with netizens who termed as "disrespect" to the India map.

While some Twitter users said that "This is too much Akshay", others said that "this kind of behavior is unacceptable in any country".

Some also raised questions about his "loyalties" by pointing to his Canadian citizenship.

This is too much Akshay… who are you challenging?



Nonetheless it reflects your maturity. https://t.co/UHLW1rREMc — Rohit (@roshovani) February 6, 2023

This kind of behavior is unacceptable in any country https://t.co/QqUVnIwN66 pic.twitter.com/msC0hA7C5t — Nilesh (@hmmtrinity2) February 6, 2023

Akshay has so far not made any official comment on the controversy.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the film "Selfiee" alongside Emraan Hashmi. The movie also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha as female leads and will hit the big screens on February 24, 2023.