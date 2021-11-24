Albert Einstein's relativity theory notes sold at Paris auction, do you know how much they fetched?

Paris: A manuscript co-written by Albert Einstein on his Theory of Relativity was auctioned on Tuesday for 11.7 million euros (about $13 million). The manuscript was sold by Christie’s in Paris to an anonymous buyer, according to Xinhua news agency.

Christie`s said on its website that the 54-page working manuscript, co-written by Einstein and Michele Besso between June 1913 and early 1914, was a crucial stage in the development of the General Theory of Relativity.

It is one of only two surviving manuscripts documenting the genesis of the theory and provides a fascinating glimpse into the mind of the scientist, Christie`s added. The auction house had previously estimated the value of the manuscript at between 2.4 million and 3.5 million dollars.

In 2019, an exhibition marking the 140th anniversary of Einstein`s birth was held in Shanghai, China. Handwritten pages of the General Theory of Relativity and famous equation E=MC2 (squared) were displayed.

Live TV