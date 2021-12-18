‘Alright bruv’: Infant surprises mother with his first words in viral video- Watch

New Delhi: What do you expect a baby’s first words to be? Maa or papa, right? But in a peculiar incident a mother was left stunned after she recorded her baby’s unusual first words on camera.

The mother was left shocked when her infant's first words were "alright bruv".

The young parents, 22-year-old Parents Carmen Bish and 26-year-old Keiren Parsons couldn’t believe it. Their nine-month-old son Bode’s first words were "alright bruv".

Watch the viral video here:

As soon as Carmen's family members got to know about the incident, they urged her to share the video on social media, which went crazy viral in no time.

"I waited eight months for his first words to be, ‘alright bruv’," the mother captioned the video.

"Bode, Keiren and I were just chilling together. He was on his changing table chatting away so I got my camera out and filmed him," Camen was quoted as saying by LADbible.

The mother also said, "We didn’t even notice at first! We were showing my parents the video and I thought I heard him say something, so I played it again and we all burst out laughing. I can’t believe his first words were ‘alright bruv’!"

"I literally made a TikTok account Saturday morning, posted it and then deleted the app. On Monday, Keiren went into work as usual and his work colleagues mentioned that the video has about 50k views. He came home and told me, so I decided to download the app again. By the time I’d checked it was up to one million views!" the mother added.