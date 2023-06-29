Anand Mahindra Impressed With This ‘Space Saving’ Staircase Closet

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for being very active on social media. He often shares innovative and informative content. He has an active presence on social media and has over 10 million followers on Twitter. He often uses the micro-blogging platform to engage with his audience and tweets on a variety of topics including business, technology, and even pop culture. Recently, he shared a video of an innovative staircase closet, showing how two men install an open wooden cabinet under a staircase. Pretty impressed with the innovative design, Mahindra wrote, "I love this. Space…(Saving)… The final frontier… With apologies to Star Trek."

In the video, the wooden cabinet has no doors, with several small compartments to keep stuff.

Watch:

I love this. Space_(Saving)_ The final frontier_ With apologies to Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/6fefxYWizH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 28, 2023

In reaction to the video, while some social media users praised the innovative design of the staircase closet, others shared their own versions of similar closets.

A user wrote, "In Mumbai, I have seen one-person offices that exist under the staircase!”

Another user said, "There was store room in my home under the space of ladder. Good utilization of space."

A user while sharing a similar photo wrote, "This fit-in shelf is awesome! This space under the stairs needs utmost creativity to be best utilized and at the same time be kept clean, just made these simple doors, using it for storage and invertor for power backup....you won't believe how it goes out of mind at plain sight!"

This fit in shelf is awesome! This space under the stairs needs utmost creativity to be best utilized and at the same time be kept clean, just made these simple doors, using it for storage n invertor for power backup....you won't believe how it goes out of mind at plain sight! pic.twitter.com/HN9z0IeKEW — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) June 28, 2023

Another user with multiple photos of his shop with the same closet design, wrote, "Sir, same technique we have also used at our shop but we have also taken use of above portions of the stairs...."

Sir,same technique we have also used at our shop but we have also taken use of above portions of the stairs.... pic.twitter.com/e4ixxjv427 — Manjunath Chikkud (@thecmmanju) June 29, 2023

Check other reactions:

Today only I was adjusting this with my carpenter in a village. But villages have different & large stuff to keep in it. _ pic.twitter.com/SNB7MNf8Yv — - Himanshu Baria (@Himanshu_Baria_) June 28, 2023

We have it since 2000,



My dad's a civil engineer..



As shown in the video, We also have an open indoor garden too..fresh air,sunshine right in the middle of the house__



Outdoor garden too, and most importantly an outdoor ground water recharge deepwell.. pic.twitter.com/dqIWDuupNW — Shreyas Js (@shreyasj2020) June 28, 2023

A spandrel panel is a pre-assembled structural panel used to separate walls or external gables, replacing the need for masonry walls. Spandrel panels are easy for housebuilders to install and comply with current building regulations. pic.twitter.com/LDBUGydzc2 June 28, 2023

We did it 10 years back _ pic.twitter.com/WwP3UR5SFN — _______ _____ _____ ___ (@SourabhVivekS) June 28, 2023

The post has so far amassed over 600K views, along with more than 7,000 likes, over 500 retweets, and several comments.