Anand Mahindra Offers Peek Into Musical US State Dinner Honouring PM Modi

In honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his arrival in the United States, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a State Dinner on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. The lavish event, which saw as many as 400 guests in attendance, included Indian businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra along with many other corporate and diaspora leaders and and high-profile personalities like Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook from around the world.

Considering the grandeur of the event, every element of the dinner and decor was made in accordance to honour the tradition and cultures of the US and India.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who was also among the guests, shared glimpses from the state dinner, giving a sneak peek into the dominant theme of the evening, which was music. In several videos and pictures from the evening, Mahindra spoke about his experience and said that the music was very welcoming.

Anand Mahindra shares glimpses from US State Dinner

In the first video of the orchestra that was performing at the event, the industrialist wrote, "I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of PMO India at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish…”

I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening-apart from the cuisine-was music. From the very start to the finish_ (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cnNjiE1r6C — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

He shared another video showing a Marine band performing the tunes of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

If that tune sounds familiar it's because it is the Marine band playing 'Ae mere watan ke logon.' (3/5) pic.twitter.com/QIvoEcRUbC June 23, 2023

In the following tweets, he shared performance videos of American violinist Joshua Bell and the famous A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala from the dinner. The South Asian group was seen singing Kishore Kumar's popular song, Om Shanti Om, from the 1980 film, Karz.

Reacting to his videos, netizens praised the reception given by the US President and further also appreciated the musical element in the evening.

A user wrote, "Goosebumps scenes. Proud moment for India. An Indian Prime Minister would never have received such an honor on foreign soil.”

Another user commented, “The State Dinner in Washington orchestrated a feast for the senses, where music took center stage alongside delectable cuisine, weaving a melodic narrative that resonated with the diplomatic spirit of the evening.”

“TY Mr Mahindra for sharing these pictures and videos. These are heartening to see!" wrote another user.

