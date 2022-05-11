New Delhi: A snake catcher, on May 8, in Andhra Pradesh caught a surreal-looking 13-foot-tall King Cobra at a palm oil plantation. The photo of the expert snake catcher holding the dangerous snake has been going viral on social media.

The news was first shared on social media by DD news Andhra and has since caught the attention of netizens across the country. The snake was first sighted by a farmer near a road who then informed the snake catcher.

The news channel had tweeted in Telugu, "On Sunday, a 13-foot-tall Kodetrachu (king cobra) entered the of a farmer named Saidarao near Ghat Road in the zone. He provided information over the phone to snake catcher Venkatesh, a member of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society. After a while, Venkatesh reached the plantation and…cunningly caught the king cobra. It was then put in a gunny bag and left in the Vantlamamidi forest area."

Earlier, a video of a man kissing the world's most poisonous snake, King Cobra on its head was circulating on the internet.

The man in the terrifying video is Brian Barczyk, who is known for his work with horrifying reptiles and is usually seen playing such creatures.

