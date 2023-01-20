'Angrezon se dhol bajwa rahe Punjabi-Classic Revenge': Netizens go crazy over viral video of Punjabi wedding in Britain

The Britishers ruled India for a long and since then, whenever Indians succeed against the United Kingdom, it makes Indians feel good. Be it India surpassing the UK as the fifth largest economy or Indians excelling in various fields in the United Kingdom, Indians have not been less proud. Indian diaspora is also one of the largest diasporas in the world. Now, a video has gone viral on social media where a Punjab family can be seen celebrating the wedding of their groom in London. In the video, while the family members can be seen dancing, those playing the musical instruments are Britishers.

Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, "Angrezon se band and dhol bajwa rahe hain Punjabi :). Classic Revenge by Indians. (on a lighter note guys)." The video appears to be from East London's Barking town.

Within a few hours, the video has garnered over 18.4K views and multiple comments and retweets.

Angrezon se band and dhol bajwa rahe hain Punjabi :). Classic Revenge by Indians.



( on a lighter note guys) pic.twitter.com/DPmp5UByRZ January 20, 2023

"Anyone else noticed horse waala banda bhi angrez hai," pointed out a user.

Commenting on the video, a user said, "A few days ago, a relative was telling that his friend from Punjab residing in Canada (Surrey, BC) has organized a band party there and only white people have been hired to play. From Mangni to Birthday, Hindustani musical notes are played by whites, there is a different craze to hire this band."

"It’s time for Indians to conquer the world. Way to go as Punjabis will lead the way. Jai Hind," wrote another user.

Another user wrote, "Still at airports the foreigners will look at us and say "How can 'these people' afford first class?"