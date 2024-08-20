Another Annabella? Woman Claims Doll Blinks and moves Things Around: Watch Viral Video

A woman named Yvonne Hydes, works as an event manager at a ‘Scottish Ghost Company’ said that the doll she brought home from the event is haunted. It blinks and moves things around. Also, there is an increased paranormal activity since the time she had brought the creepy doll home and her dog also started behaving strangely.

Yvonne told one of the media outlets that she has been facing paranormal activities since the time she brought the doll home. She also claims that she saw the doll blink, heard random knocks and saw items not present in their original position.

Hydes said, “One of the member’s friends had brought the doll to her after being on holiday in the north of England. They brought it from a charity shop. A lot of people hand in things like that to us. Most of the dolls.”

She further explained her experience with the doll and said, “I do have them all hand me down so they don’t bother me at all but that night in Provan Hall I was sitting in the base room and she made me feel uncomfortable.”

Adding to that Hydes said, “I brought her into the house and she sat in the spare room.Everything was fine for a few days but then I started to notice some knocking. My family and I heard a really loud knock to the point we jumped up and the dog was going mental but no one was at the door.”

The company Hydes works in also shared the horrifying video of the doll with the caption, “Proof- We knew she was haunted!” In the video, the doll was seen blinking as the camera recorded it.

Watch The Viral Video:

Yvonne said that she and her husband don't believe in anything paranormal and her husband also heard the sound. The knocking continued and it started to come from above. She also claimed that it continued for a few days.

“Suddenly my cocker spaniel took a dislike to the doll being in the room. It started barking at the doll and shaking.” Said Hydes

Telling about her future plans with the doll she said, “She is in a black bag in the boot of the car and she isn’t coming back into the house yet. Since she has been in the boot it has been quiet. I may bring her back in to see what happens.”