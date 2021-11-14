हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manike Mage Hithe

Arabic version of Manike Mage Hithe breaks the internet- Watch viral video

Arabic version of Manike Mage Hithe breaks the internet- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva’s popular song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ is getting new renditions every day. The popularity of the song refuses to die down. 

The song, which first went viral in May, still has the capability of mesmerising the netizens. The craze is still in the upward trend and the song continues to enamour with its soulful tune. 

Remember, earlier, the English version of the song was shared on Instagram which was performed by Emma Heesters had set the internet on fire. Well, now the Arabic version of the same was shared and it obviously went viral within minutes.

Watch the viral video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The 1-minute-30-seconds video was posted on Instagram by Marwa Khalil and left netizens awestruck. The video has garnered thousands of views till now. 

The users also showered the comment section of the video with their appreciation and love. “I love it,” a user said. Another user commented, “Bravo.”

Tags:
Manike Mage HitheYohaniViralViral videoManike Mage Hithe English versionManike Mage Hithe English sonArabic songAmazing viral videoInstagram video
