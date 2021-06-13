Arlo, famous wiggle bird says 'I love you', viral video melt hearts - WATCH

Coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the way we live our lives. We are now spending more time indoors. In such a scenario, pet animals are a great companion to us. Animal and birds video often make rounds on the internet, and we have another video joining the list. A bird says "I love you" to its human family.

The video has been shared on the official handle of Instagram. Arlo,2-year-old Pacific parrotlet has its own account on Instagram and is quite popular there. Arlo has 35.8k followers.

“Arlo gets super excited about getting treats and wiggles like crazy for them,” says his human Jennifer. “All parrotlets can wiggle, but not all of them do, which makes him extra special.”⁣

⁣This video was originally posted from Arlo's account and then it was shared by Instagram. This video has 10.1 million views in just a single day.

The video is extremely cute and everyone can not help but do 'awwww' to this video. Arlo has described himself as "Curious little birb training my hooman; Big attitude, beautiful parrotlet; The famous wiggle bird". Arlo is such an adorable bird, for sure!

