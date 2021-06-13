हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Arlo, famous wiggle bird says 'I love you', viral video melt hearts - WATCH

Arlo,2-year-old Pacific parrotlet has its own account on Instagram and has 35.8k followers. 

Arlo, famous wiggle bird says &#039;I love you&#039;, viral video melt hearts - WATCH
Photo courtesy: Instagram/@arlobird

Coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the way we live our lives. We are now spending more time indoors. In such a scenario, pet animals are a great companion to us. Animal and birds video often make rounds on the internet, and we have another video joining the list. A bird says "I love you" to its human family. 

The video has been shared on the official handle of Instagram. Arlo,2-year-old Pacific parrotlet has its own account on Instagram and is quite popular there. Arlo has 35.8k followers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

“Arlo gets super excited about getting treats and wiggles like crazy for them,” says his human Jennifer. “All parrotlets can wiggle, but not all of them do, which makes him extra special.”⁣
⁣This video was originally posted from Arlo's account and then it was shared by Instagram. This video has 10.1 million views in just a single day.

The video is extremely cute and everyone can not help but do 'awwww' to this video. Arlo has described himself as "Curious little birb training my hooman; Big attitude, beautiful parrotlet; The famous wiggle bird". Arlo is such an adorable bird, for sure!

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoArlo the birdInstagramFamous birdViral Instagram post
Next
Story

Man uses hilarious trick to get seat in crowded metro train, video goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Uttar Pradesh: Amidst speculations of cabinet reshuffle, CM Yogi Adityanath arrives to meet Governor