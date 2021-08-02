हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Arrest Lucknow Girl' trends after woman thrashes cabbie, breaks his phone on busy street

Video grab

New Delhi: In an undated video being shared widely on social media, a young girl can be seen repeatedly slapping a cabbie on a busy street in Uttar Pradesh capital city Lucknow. The girl alleged that she was hit by the cabbie while crossing the road. 

However, in the CCTV footage, the girl can be seen instigating the incident and getting violent. The girl can be hitting at the cab driver multiple times and breaking his phone. A traffic police official and a bystander can be seen intervening and trying to defend him. However, the girl can be seen getting violent with the person who stepped in.

The incident reportedly took place near Awadh crossing in Lucknow. 

After the clip went viral on the internet, the users reacted to it and debated whether her actions were justified or not.
 

 

Arrest Lucknow girlLucknow GirlLucknowdriver thrashedgirl thrashes driver
