Viral

Artist posts video of mind boggling optical illusions, viewers get Halloween vibes- Watch

An artist is seen performing series of mindblowing optical illusion in a clip that rises up the Halloween vibes.

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: We are halfway through the month of October and Halloween vibes are up in the air. Yes! people are now getting their costumes and make-up ready for Halloween and if you are an internet surfer you may come across plenty of videos showcasing peoples' plans for this year's Halloween.

One such video is surfacing all over social media showcasing the mindblowing optical illusions. In the video Emily, the artist is seen sitting on a swing and stirring her drink without even touching the spoon.

In the second shot, the artist is seen standing in front of the mirror applying lipstick, but her reflection in the mirror is totally different.

Towards the end of the video, Emily is seen sitting on her bed, reading a book and with a simple hand gesture she lits up candles near her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by emily (@emilyriboflavin)

Since being shared the video has been seen nearly 10 mn times and garnered over 1mllion likes. The comment section is also filled with messages expressing the users' amusement over the tricks. 

ALSO WATCH: Here's what happened when an Instagram influencer started dancing at railway station

 

