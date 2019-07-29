Asked to cook by wife, Anand Mahindra's reply leaves Twitter in splits

Mumbai: Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, left netizens in splits on Monday when, asked by his wife to cook, posted photo of a man ironing chapati on Twitter, trying to convince her wife he is not a fit person for the task.

"A rainy weekend and we are staying home. My wife asked me if I wanted to help cook some interesting dishes. I sent her this picture saying this is how I work and asked if she was sure my skills were relevant," posted Mahindra.

A rainy weekend & we’re staying home. My wife asked me if I wanted to help cook some interesting dishes. I sent her this picture saying this is how I work & asked if she was sure my skills were relevant... pic.twitter.com/lKWYfnTphS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2019

The tweet generated over 19,000 likes and 15,000 retweets within no time.

"Sir, are you planning to roll out Electric Chapati after Electric Vehicle?" posted one user.

"Anand ji BTW that guy making roti out of Hot Iron is superb. Indian Jogadu is at best...:) Have a happy and long life sir. You are one of the best industrialist in India. Just make some good electric cars to help environment that`s a request," wrote another user.

Mahindra last week said he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms, after a Twitter user pointed them out in a photo of a meeting shared by him.

