Astronaut Aboard ISS Performs Asana, Pic Goes Viral, Check

The world came together to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. People from all walks of life, including politics, sports, and the film industry, showcased their yoga prowess and shared photos and videos on social media. However, the extraordinary devotion to this ancient practice transcended the boundaries of Earth when astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi took yoga to a whole new level.

Amid a cosmic backdrop, Al Neyadi shared a photo on Twitter, showcasing himself performing yoga aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

“Today is #InternationalYogaDay and here is me practicing a bit of yoga on the ISS. A personal favourite, #yoga not only strengthens the body but also sharpens the mind and reduces stress. Which is your favourite yoga pose?” Sultan captioned the picture.

People’s reaction

Netizens showered the post with comments as soon as it went viral.

One user wrote, “Oh Wow that looks so comfortable.”

Another user said, “By the way your that look is amazingly cute and funny.”

A third user commented, “Happy Yoga day dear Sultan AlNeyadi ji, you made us (UAE) proud today :from an Indian expatriates staying here since 1995.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, another amusing video was shared by ANI, where a German Shepherd dog, who is a member of the dog unit of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, was seen imitating humans during a yoga session. The video went viral in no time.

#WATCH | Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K#9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Emz1ixjt0X — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

About International Yoga Day

Yoga promotes holistic well-being of the mind and body. Its popularity has transcended borders, with people worldwide embracing its benefits. Recognising its significance, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day, dedicating a day to this ancient practice.