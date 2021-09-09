At over 9 hours, Australian man sets new world record for the longest plank

New Delhi: An Australian man Daniel Scali recently set a new world record by staying in plank position for over 9 hours, bagging the title of ‘longest time in the abdominal plank position (male)’. The previous record was 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds while the new record has been set with a time of 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second.

Guinness World Record (GWR) shared a video detailing his record on their social media handles. The clip has left people in awe who cannot stop admiring his grit and determination.

WATCH HERE:

Scali created the record on August 6, 2021. The GWR called the feat “impressive” because Scali has CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome) that leaves his left arm in almost constant pain.

“When I finished the plank, the emotions that ran through me were phenomenal. The emotion of joy. I’ve achieved the goal, I’ve achieved my main objective of bringing awareness to CRPS, and I’ve achieved the record,” Scali was quoted in GWR's blog.

The video on YouTube has got 15.4 lakh views since it was shared and the numbers are increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of different comments.