Beer Lovers Beware! Viral Study Claims You’re A Mosquito Magnet, And Netizens React Hilariously

A study that has gained significant attention online suggests that drinking beer can attract mosquitoes and increase the likelihood of being bitten. Netizens have been reacting to this viral study humorously. One user quipped, "Cool! Cheers to all the drunk mosquitoes." The discovery sparked even more responses and comments across social media, keeping the conversation lively.

Instagram Buzz You Can't-Miss

The Instagram page 'Cookist Wow,' known for its cooking and food-related content, recently shared a post informing followers about a study on beer drinking, but with a surprising twist. Instead of discussing the usual health impacts of alcohol consumption, the research highlighted how beer lovers may become more susceptible to mosquito bites.

The study was shared online in August, coinciding with International Beer Month. As the post gained attention on Instagram, users couldn’t resist reacting to the claim. Many flocked to the comments section, responding humorously and filling it with laughter emojis.

Online users appeared unconvinced by the study's claim that beer drinkers are more attractive to mosquitoes. One user commented that, despite never having consumed beer or any alcohol, they still frequently get bitten by mosquitoes. His comment read, "Never drink alcohol but mosquitoes love me so much." Another user, soon, hilariously wrote, "Mosquito attract my son n he is 4 years old … now I have 2 think from whr he is getting, lol."

On the other hand, some people were observed agreeing with the study's findings. "Now I know why I've got mosquito bites," they commented while adding "Oops...thats why I was attacked by lot of them yesterday."