Australian newspaper prints blank papers to deal with toilet paper crisis

Australian newspaper prints blank papers to deal with toilet paper crisis
Picture source: Twitter/@TheNTNews

An Australian newspaper on March 5, 2020, has printed an extra 8 pages for its readers that can be used as toilet paper after coronavirus fears made customers buy a load of supplies that left shelves of some supermarkets empty.

The official Twitter handle of the Australia based newspaper tweeted on March 5, "Yes, we actually did print it. #toiletpapercrisis."
 

The front page header of the newspaper read, "Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares. That's why we've printed an EIGHT PAGE special liftout inside."

They added, "Complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency. Get your limited edition one-ply toilet newspaper sheets."

The 24-second long video has gone viral now and has over 3,23,100 views and has got 1,800 retweets till March 6 evening.

The Twitterati engaged with tweets like, "The resurgence of print media", "It didn't work quite as well with the digital version," and "My family thank you in this time of need." 
 

The coronavirus has spread to 1,00,000 people globally as on March 6, with at least 3,015 deaths in China and 267 fatalities around the globe.

Australian Newspaper, NT News, Coronavirus, Coronavirus China
Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, March 06, 2020